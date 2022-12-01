The circus bill

Imran Khan, no doubt, spent a lot of money putting together his pointless ‘jalsas’. On the other hand, news reports have begun to reveal the vast sums that the government has spent on security due to these jalsas. We have yet to account for the money lost due to the disruptions and damage to investor confidence caused by the PTI’s shenanigans. All this money could have been spent on rebuilding flood-hit areas, propping up our currency, buying more gas and a thousand other pressing needs. Instead, it has all been thrown down the drain, and for what? Imran Khan needs to find more constructive means of addressing his grievances and must finally make peace with the fact that he is no longer PM.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad