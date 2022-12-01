ASA MFB, Systems Ltd partner

KARACHI: ASA Microfinance Bank (ASA MFB) Pakistan Limited has entered into a partnership with Systems Limited and NdcTech to implement Temenos core banking system, a statement said on Wednesday.

The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of ASA International Group plc, one of the world's largest global microfinance institutions providing micro loans to emerging entrepreneurs across Asia and Africa.

Under the partnership, NdcTech, a longstanding premier partner of Temenos and a wholly owned subsidiary of Systems Limited, will deliver end-to-end core banking implementation and support services to ASA MFB.

The agreement was signed by Asif Peer, Group CEO Systems Ltd and Saeed Uddin Khan, CEO, ASA MFB (Pakistan) Ltd.

According to details, Systems Limited will also provide implementation and support services for the infrastructure and platform deployment on Temenos Core. To support a scalable architecture, the core banking system would be deployed on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, making the infrastructure components highly resilient, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Peer, Group CEO, Systems Limited, said the partnership with the bank for platform modernisation was beyond mere technological collaboration. “We believe that every bit of innovation and digital enablement will impact, directly or indirectly, the elevation of the underprivileged segment of society and will trigger improvement in grass root economy.”