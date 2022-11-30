 
Wednesday November 30, 2022
Railways police get woman SHO

By Our Correspondent
November 30, 2022

LAHORE:For the first time, a women officer has been appointed as SHO in railways police in Lahore.

Nausheen Kanwal has been posted as SHO at railways police station Mughalpura, under the policy of IG Railways to promote the participation of woman officers in the field posting, said SP Railways Maaz Zafar to media.

