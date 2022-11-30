Youth shot dead by ‘friends’

LAHORE:A youth was shot dead by his two friends in the limits of Mughalpura police on Tuesday. The accused Awais and Malik Abid killed the victim Imran by firing over a minor exchange of hot words and escaped from the scene. Police shifted the body to the morgue and registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

drug-pushers: Shalimar police arrested four drug pushers, including two brothers and their sister and recovered 3kg charas and heroin from their possession. The accused were identified as Shahida and her two brothers Farzand and Barkat. During another operation, police arrested a drug pusher Barkat. arrested: Batapur Investigation police arrested four persons on charges of killing a Dolphin official in the Defence C police area a few days ago. The accused were identified as Irfan alias Bodi, Fahad, Rizwan and Ghulam Dastgir. The accused suspected that the victim provided information to the police regarding their illegal activities. The victim identified as Qasim was on his way back from duty when the accused intercepted him in the Defence C police area a few days ago and shot him to death.