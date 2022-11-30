Govt to launch Digital Hunar programme

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to launch Digital Hunar 2.0 programme to empower the youth with digital skills and boost job opportunities. For this purpose a consultation session and a programme design workshop was held at Arfa Software Technology Park to discuss the roadmap for Digital Hunar 2.0 initiative.

The event was organised in collaboration among PITB, Punjab Higher Education Department (HED), Planning & Development (P&D) Board and Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITeS (P@SHA).

The consultation session also invited stakeholders from the government, IT industry and academia to share their input in the planning and execution of the Digital Hunar 2.0. Addressing the stakeholders, Minister IT Dr Arslan Khalid said that every year there are at least 16,000 university graduates from Punjab out of which 54pc contribute to the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The purpose of Design 2.0 is to create at least 20,000 jobs across Punjab and benefit both the youth and the economic growth of the country, he said. Minister HED Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz stressed the need to equip the youth with both digital skills and academic knowledge.

Commencing in January 2023, Digital Hunar 2.0 Programme as part of ‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath Orientation’ would be delivered to the graduating batches over a period of six months. An initiative of the Government of Punjab, ‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ has already been successfully held in some of the main cities in Punjab. The purpose of the drive is to empower the youth and build awareness about making efforts to foster both skills and education.