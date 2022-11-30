Pakistan finish South Asian junior karate with 26 medals

KARACHI: Pakistan extended a solid performance in the 6th South Asian Cadet, Junior, Under-21 and Senior Karate Championship in Colombo.

Pakistan squad claimed seven gold, 11 silvers and eight bronze medals in the event in which India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka also featured. According to the information provided by the Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF), India fielded 72 fighters, Bangladesh played 48 karatekas, Sri Lanka was represented by 73 players and Pakistan fielded only 17 fighters and still got 26 medals.

Saifullah won two gold medals in individual kata and team kata by beating Indian players. Irshad Ali also won two gold medals in Under-21 individual kata and team kata. Muhammad Kashif got one gold while Arzo claimed one gold, one silver and one bronze. Mah Gul snared one gold, one silver and three bronze.

PKF chairman Mohammad Jehangir was happy with the outcome. “We had a small squad but still we are happy that we got so many medals, especially those that we won by beating strong India,” Jehangir told ‘The News’.