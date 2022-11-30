Gold extends gains

KARACHI: Gold continued with an upward trend on Tuesday by adding Rs300 per tola in its value in the local market.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs161,600 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs258 to Rs138,546.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $3 to $1,756 per ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs30 to Rs1,740 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs25.72 to Rs1,508.83. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.