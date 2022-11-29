Two drown in stagnant floodwater in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Two children, including brother and sister, drowned in the stagnant floodwater at Ranipur in district Khairpur. Reports said 10-year-old Azad and seven-year-old Sawaira drowned in the stagnant floodwater at Sallari Muhalla of Ranipur in district Khairpur.

Ghulam Hussain Solangi, father of the deceased children, demanded registration of FIR against the district administration, including focal person (rain emergency) appointed by Sindh CM, as well as the Municipal officials. He said his children lost lives due to the negligence of the authorities concerned, who failed to drain out water from their area even after passage of three months.