DI Khan municipal employees awaiting salaries

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The employees of Water & Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) on Monday appealed to the provincial for the Local Government Department Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur to take notice of the non-payment of their salaries for the last three months.

They said that employees of WSSC and TMA had not been paid salaries due to which their families were facing great hardships.The employees said that if the government did not provide a special grant, the two entities would not be able to give salaries for November.

Meanwhile, sanitation and cleanliness was badly affected in the city due to the non-payment of salaries to the employees for the last three months.Heaps of dirt and garbage could be seen in the streets and roads but the relevant quarters had turned a blind eye to the issue.