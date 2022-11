This refers to the editorial, 'Imran's final card' (Nov 27). It seems Imran has finally thrown the gauntlet at the PDM government. It now remains to be seen whether he was attempting a bit of face-saving or whether he really does wish the government to take the bait.

Either way, we are in for an eventful winter. The only issue is that a people struggling to make both ends meet are hardly interested in all these dramatics.

Zain Khalid

Karachi