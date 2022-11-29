‘Govt focusing to provide business-friendly environment’

LAHORE: Special assistant to PM Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi on Monday said the government was making efforts to revive confidence of the local investors on trade and industry sectors.

He was addressing a meeting at the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) that was also attended by SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza along with a senior management team of the authority.

“A coordinated strategy is being implemented, in partnership with government’s business supporting bodies including SMEDA, to create a business friendly environment in the country,” Qureshi said.

He added that the government couldn’t overcome the issues of unemployment and poverty in the country alone, and called for private sector’s cooperation to create conducive business environment.

The special assistant on Industry and Production said investments in the SME sector would be made attractive to create adequate employments in the country. He observed that the economic stability relied upon political stability.

“We are working at the both ends of the need,” he said, hoping that measures to be introduced by the government would soon be able to overcome worries of the business community and revive its confidence on making investment in the trade and industrial sector.

He identified eleven potential sectors of business and industry, which include information technology, tourism, horticulture, construction, dairy and livestock, light engineering, minerals, leather, logistics and textile made-ups.