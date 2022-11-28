Robotics camp held

As part of National Expansion Plan of National Incubation Centre Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, start-up Robotika organised a Robotics Camp at Green Hills Public School and College Dhirkot to enlighten the attendees on various educational skills they require in this era to excel, says a press release.

Manager National Incubation Centre AJK Muzaffarabad Ms. Ume Amen, Mr Khazir business development officer and Mr Khatak were the chief guests.

Col. (Rtd) Ismail Khan, the principal of Read Foundation School and College for Girls, also invited Robootika to have a collaboration with his school.

Other guests on the occasion were Zubair Ahmed Abbasi, principal of Mujahid-e-Awal College Dhirkot, Raja Waqar Sharief, Muhammad Altaf Khan, principal of Boys Degree College Dhirkot and Green Hills Public School and College Dhirkot Principal Zahoora Fazil.