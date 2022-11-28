Lahore top in world most polluted cities

LAHORE:Provincial metropolis remained among the world’s top most polluted cities here on Sunday. Data collected from IQAir, Lahore, topped the world’s most polluted cities with an AQI of 245, Delhi, India was second with an AQI of 210 and Sarajevo, Bosnia Herzegovina was at third position with an AQI of 176. Rest of the top most polluted cities included Chengdu, China with an AQI of 175, Kolkata, India with an AQI of 171, Dhaka, Bangladesh with an AQI of 165, Mumbai, India with an AQI of 165, Tashkent, Uzbekistan with an AQI of 154 and Warsaw, Poland with an AQI of 153.

They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 9.4°C and maximum was 25.5°C.