Five of a family killed in Larkana road accident

SUKKUR: Five members of a family were killed in a road accident on the Indus Highway, Larkana.
The family members died when their car collided with a tractor due to poor visibility.
Police shifted the bodies to Larkana where they were identified as Syed Azim Shah, Ismail Shah, Mithal Shah, Bibi Minat and an unidentified woman.
The family was returning to village Nabi Shah near Ratedero district, Larkana. Police took the driver of the tractor into custody and shifted the bodies to their village.
PARIS: Iranian authorities have arrested a niece of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after she recorded a video...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Sunday ruled out the...
BRUSSELS: Police used water cannons and teargas after coming under attack from football supporters who brought havoc...
ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to prorogue the ongoing sessions of joint sitting of Senate and National...
SHANGHAI: Hundreds of people took to the streets in China’s major cities on Sunday to protest against the...
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is set to visit Kabul...
Comments