Five of a family killed in Larkana road accident

SUKKUR: Five members of a family were killed in a road accident on the Indus Highway, Larkana.

The family members died when their car collided with a tractor due to poor visibility.

Police shifted the bodies to Larkana where they were identified as Syed Azim Shah, Ismail Shah, Mithal Shah, Bibi Minat and an unidentified woman.

The family was returning to village Nabi Shah near Ratedero district, Larkana. Police took the driver of the tractor into custody and shifted the bodies to their village.