Ask Alvi to resign first, Sharjeel tells Imran

Provincial minister Sharjeel Memon addressing a press conference in Karachi, on July 15, 2022. YouTube screengrab/File

KARACHI: In a tweet on Sunday, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon advised PTI Chairman to ask President Arif Alvi to resign first if he really wants resignations of his members of the parliament (MPs).

It may be recalled that while the PTI members of the National Assembly tendered their resignations after the vote of no-confidence succeeded against their government, President Alvi chose to stay in his office.