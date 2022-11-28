Three people abducted in Kashmore-Kandhkot

SUKKUR: Three people were abducted in district Kashmore-Kandhkot on Sunday. Reports said that a gang of kidnappers intercepted a tractor trolley at the Indus Highway near Darkhan in Kashmore and abducted three people, Lal Bux, Khalil and Anwar Oaghi, who belonged to village Khair Muhammad Manghanhar.
The relatives of the abducted persons protested, demanding action against kidnappers and release of abductees. Meanwhile, the Kashmore Police said they were trying to ascertain whether it was a kidnapping or missing persons’ case. It is pertinent to mention here that the number of abducted persons has swelled to 16 in district Kahsmore-Kandhot.
