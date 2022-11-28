 
close
Monday November 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Thousands protest strikes on Kurdish groups in Syria

By AFP
November 28, 2022

Qamishli, Syria:Thousands of Kurds protested on Sunday in the Syrian city of Qamishli against days of deadly cross-border strikes targeting Kurdish groups in the country´s northeast.

Turkey announced last Sunday it had carried out air strikes against semi-autonomous Kurdish zones in north and northeastern Syria, and across the border in Iraq. It has also threatened a ground offensive in those areas of Syria.

Comments