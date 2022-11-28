Arts Council plans literary festivals at home and abroad

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, has decided to hold literary festivals across Pakistan in the coming year. The dates of these festivals have already been fixed.

The first of the festivals will be held in Lahore, following which more will be held in other places, such as Gwadar, Peshawar, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. In a major expansion of its operations, the ACP will also hold festivals in Chicago and Toronto. ACP Karachi President Ahmad Shah made this announcement at the Annual General Body Meeting of the Arts Council on Sunday.

It was attended by a large number of ACP members and office-bearers. Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon, who holds the ceremonial post of the APC chairman, also attended the meeting. The participants endorsed the minutes of last year’s annual general body meeting as well as of a special general meeting convened earlier this year. The members of the Arts Council were informed about the ACP’s performance during the recent years as well as its future plans.

Prayers were also offered for actor and comedian Ismail Tara, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 73, as well as for other artistes who have left the world.