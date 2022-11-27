China felicitates Gen Sahir, Gen Asim

ISLAMABAD: China on Saturday felicitated new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and new Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on their appointments.

The congratulatory sentiments were shared by the Chinese Embassy on Saturday through two tweets.

The tweets said, “Our warm congratulations to CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and COAS General Asim Munir.”

The embassy has also stated, “We also highly appreciate the contribution General Qamar Javed

Bajwa and General Nadeem Raza made in developing bilateral ties and cooperation between the two militaries.”

In another tweet, China stated that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. “We are proud of our time-tested friendship and are committed to building a closer community of shared future for the benefit of the two peoples, the region and the world at large.”

The sources told The News here that several world capitals have welcomed the appointment of new generals to their illustrious offices and their felicitation messages are pouring in.