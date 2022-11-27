Fazl vows to prevent Imran’s return to power

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Saturday said that his party was waging a jihad against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and would continue its mission to prevent him from coming to power again.

“We have been waging a jihad against the Fitna (Imran) Khan for the last 15 years. If he comes to power again, he may shatter the country’s economy, politics and weaken our defence forces,” he told a gathering here. Coming down hard on the former prime minister for weakening the country’s economy, the Maulana said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s government had saved the country from default. “The country was on the verge of bankruptcy during PTI’s four-year tenure. But we ousted him from power and saved the country from economic collapse,” he added. The JUIF chief said the country was taken out of the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list due to the cogent policies of PDM government.

“Saudi Arabia and China are our time-tested friends but the former premier spared no effort to antagonise them through his anti-country policies and deeds,” he added.

The Maulana said that the PTI’s march had failed as it covered hardly a kilometre in the entire day and was still called it a long march by its organisers. “This march cannot bring down this government; a handful of workers will return disappointed after enjoying the music and dances on containers,” he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said an honest leader could never steal a watch gifted to him by a Muslim country as a symbol of brotherly relations.

“Imran Khan, who talks about his honesty and Shariah, stole Saudi Arabia’s gifted watch and sold it on the market. Such an impostor cannot claim to be the Ummah’s leader,” he maintained. The JUIF chief said the PTI stood exposed in the foreign funding case. The Election Commission of Pakistan established that Israeli, American and Indian companies and individuals transferred funds to PTI and Imran Khan’s accounts, he added. “Imran Khan is an agent of the Zionists as such companies are working to safeguard Israel’s interests and to get it recognised by the Muslim countries,” the JUIF chief added.