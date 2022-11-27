GCT launches 160th charitable school

The Green Crescent Trust (GCT), a non-profit organisation in Sindh, has launched its 160th charitable school as a step forward to achieving its goal of enrolling 100,000 out-of-school children in the province by the year 2025.

The new charitable school is located in an underprivileged part of the Azizbad neighbourhood. A large number of philanthropists, dignitaries from various walks of life, and donors of the GCT attended the launching ceremony.

GCT CEO Zahid Saeed said the new school in Azizabad would enroll a total of 720 students from underprivileged families for education up to Class 8th. Another GCT school was present in the same area and had been successfully functional for the past many. The location of the two charitable schools showed that the issue of out-of-school children in the midst of Karachi was as grave as in a faraway backward rural area of Sindh, he said.

He thanked the donors and philanthropists for continuously supporting the drive of his charity to educate underprivileged students in Sindh. He said the generous and uninterrupted support his charity had been receiving from its donors would enable it to achieve the target of increasing the number of its charitable schools in Sindh to 250 by 2025 for enrolling a total of 100,000 children from needy families.

Saeed said the concerned donors and philanthropists had to come forward and generously support genuine charitable drives in the education sector as the recent flood calamity had massively damaged the school infrastructure in the province. He informed the audience that the trust had employed over 1750 qualified teachers to educate around 29,000 students from underprivileged areas, including 2,000 orphans. He praised the noble services of the GCT patron, Sardar Muhammad Yasin Malik, who had been exceptionally supporting genuine charitable causes in the society, including the campaign to enroll out-of-school children in the country.