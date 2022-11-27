Student council of IMCG F-7/2 sworn in

Islamabad : An active Student Council serves as a liaison between the students and the administration of an institution. Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG) F-7/2, Islamabad held the Investiture Ceremony of Student Council 2022-23.

The chief guest for the occasion was Ms. Noor Amna Malik, Former Director General Learning Innovation, HEC and an experienced educationist. Worthy parents of the Executive Council members also attended the auspicious ceremony. The programme started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and translation followed by Naat-e-Rasul-Maqbool (peace be upon him).

The host of the ceremony, Maria Adil, welcomed the chief guest on the stage. The stage secretary threw light on the academic and co-curricular achievements of the college in the past academic session. She also highlighted the role of the Student Council in organizing the Inter-House and Inter-Collegiate competitions. Ms. Noor Amna Malik took the oath of office from the newly elected President Ms.Rukhsar Nudrat, Vice President Ms. Maheen Khan, General Secretary Ms. Fiza Sohail Khan, Joint Secretary Ms. Huda Khalid, the secretaries of various societies and the class representatives. She also distributed badges among the office holders of the Students' Council 2022-23.

The President of the outgoing Students' Council handed over her charge to the new President, Ms. Rukhsar Nudrat. The former president, Areeba Noreen, gave her farewell speech. The Principal of the college, Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh and the chief guest, Ms. Noor Amna Malik, also awarded scholarship certificates to the students who had proved their mettle in academics. They also presented shields to the winners of the Teacher Excellence Award namely Ms. Naira Qadeer, Ms. Shaista Sheikh, Ms. Munazza Erum and Ms. Humaira Shabnam.

The chief guest also presented a shield to the Principal, Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh, for winning Best College Award in F.G. setup.

In her speech, Ms. Noor Amna Malik congratulated the newly elected Student Council. She expressed her delight at being invited to her Alma mater. She emphasized the importance of honouring the oath to the newly elected Student Council.

She encouraged the students to face societal stereotypes courageously and perform their roles sincerely. The Principal, Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh presented a token of gratitude to the chief guest, Ms. Noor Amna Malik. The ceremony concluded with the rendition of the National Anthem.