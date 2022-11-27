Worst of a bad bunch

The standards of governance in Gilgit-Baltistan are very low, even by Pakistani standards. When one visits a public office, officers are either absent or fail to solve the visitor’s issues. The CM and governor of the province have to take notice of this situation and come up with a plan to improve this sorry state of affairs.
ShakirH Shamim
Skardu
