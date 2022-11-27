 
close
Sunday November 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Worst of a bad bunch

November 27, 2022

The standards of governance in Gilgit-Baltistan are very low, even by Pakistani standards. When one visits a public office, officers are either absent or fail to solve the visitor’s issues. The CM and governor of the province have to take notice of this situation and come up with a plan to improve this sorry state of affairs.

ShakirH Shamim

Skardu

Comments