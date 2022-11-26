Police raid Europe ‘high-risk’ crime group

THE HAGUE: Police investigating drugs trafficking and money laundering have arrested 44 suspects in 10 countries they think are part of one of Europe´s most dangerous crime networks, Europol announced on Friday.

The raids, across several European countries on Tuesday, targetted a crime organisation operating in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Slovak Republic, said the statement. “The arrested individuals were suspected of belonging to a high-risk criminal network considered one of the most dangerous in the European Union,” Europol added.

Police arrested suspects in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, the Slovak Republic, Spain and the United States, said Europol and Eurojust, which coordinates such international operations. “The scale of drugs trafficking alone attributed to this criminal network is massive, with activities reported across three continents,” said the joint statement.