Tasnim Haider lying blatantly, says Punjab CM’s adviser

Tasnim Haider had claimed he got Adeel Hussain appointed by Pervez Elahi his political adviser. — Provided by our correspondent

LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s political adviser Adeel Hussain Shah has rejected as a blatant lie the claim by Syed Tasnim Haider that he got him appointed as Elahi’s political adviser.

Tasnim Haider claimed recently that Nawaz Sharif and Nasir Butt in the presence of eight PML-N leaders made a murder plan against Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif and that he agreed to provide shooters to attack Imran Khan in Wazirabad and that Nasir Butt controlled Waqar and Khurram in Kenya.

Tasnim Haider also claimed that Adeel Hussain Shah (also known as Syed Adeel Abbas Shah) from Gujarat’s Moinudin Pur Syedan was his cousin and it was on his recommendation that Pervaiz Elahi made him his political advisor.Speaking at a press conference, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s ally Adeel Hussain Shah and his nephew Syed Shujah Abbas Shah rejected every claim made about them by Tasnim Haider Shah and disassociated themselves from him.

Punjab chief minister adviser Adeel Hussain with Pervaiz Elahi. — Provided by our correspondent

The Punjab Chief Minister’s adviser said: “He (Tasnim Haider Shah) has spoken a blatant lie that he got me appointed as adviser to Chief Minister Punjab. He has been against Chaudhary brothers and he has alleged that the Chaudharies registered murder cases against him. How can he get me appointed as a political adviser?”

Adeel Hussain Shah said that Tasnim Haider also lied when he claimed he was his cousin. “This is another lie. We have no blood relation with him. He has no relation with Chaudhary brothers.

We have our status based on our historic work in the area and our own political connections and credibility.”Adeel Hussain Shah said that the allegations Tasnim Haider made about the murder conspiracy of Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif were shocking.Adeel Hussain was appointed as Punjab Chief Minister’s political adviser on 18th October 2022. Syed Shujah Abbas Shah said that he decided to address the press conference to distance the whole family from the allegations and claims made by Tasnim Haider.

Shuja Hussain Shah distances his family from Tasnim Haider’s allegations at London talk. — Provided by our correspondent

He said: “Tasnim Haider’s claims about our family are completely untrue. I am here to deny his claims. We have been in politics for over 30-35 years. My grandfather Syed Talib Hussain shah was in the union council for over three decades and the same seat is with my father now. We have a direct relation with Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and others in the Chaudhary clan. Tasneem Haider is not our blood relation and he is not our friend either.

He is from the same baradri which doesn’t mean that he is from us. My uncle was made adviser to the chief minister because of our background.Businessman Liaqat Mahmood has contradicted the claim by Tasnim Haider that he had shared attack threat information with him.

Liaqat Mahmood told media that he had shared no such information with Imran Khan and that he didn’t get him in touch with Punjab PTI leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema.Tasnim Haider has been called by the fact finding committee on 28th November to submit evidence in relation to the killing of Arshad Sharif.

The committee has sent him a notice to appear before it and bring evidence too in support of his claim. Nasir Butt, Anjem Chaudhary and others named by him have rejected his claim of murder conspiracy. Tasnim Haider says he will give evidence to the fact-finding committee.