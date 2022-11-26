Stop thinking as PM, Sherry to Imran

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was meddling in state affairs and asked him to stop thinking as prime minister.

“The government has appointed the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the army chief on a seniority and merit basis and Imran Khan had no constitutional role in the appointment of army chief. But President Dr Arif Alvi went from Islamabad to Lahore to consult his party chairman,” she said in a statement, adding that Alvi should respect his oath of office as he should not have gone to consult Imran like a party worker. “For four years, he acted like a worker of Imran Khan instead of president of Pakistan,” she said adding that because of Imran, the president had already violated the Constitution.

She said when Asif Ali Zardari was president, he was prohibited by court from meeting party workers, but Alvi left for Lahore to consult Imran. “President Alvi and Imran Khan also tried to intervene politically in a sensitive and constitutional issue,” she said and added that the country suffered a lot due to the ego and personal narrative of Imran Khan.