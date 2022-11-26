 
Money laundering: Hearing against Shehbaz family put off

By Our Correspondent
November 26, 2022

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz Sharif family until December 15. Tajamul Hussain, a witness in the case claimed there is no evidence of money laundering against Shehbaz and Hamza and their accounts were not used for the purpose.

