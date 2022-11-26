Abrar eyes five-wicket haul on debut against England

ISLAMABAD: Wrist-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who has been inducted in the Pakistan Test team for the very first time, is eyeing five-wicket haul on debut, including that of England skipper Ben Stokes and experienced Joe Root.

Talking to the journalists at the sidelines of Pakistan team training session at the Islamabad Club Cricket Ground, Abrar said that he was excited to be part of the team and was hoping for a Test debut.

“I am excited to be part of the national team ahead of the experienced spinners. This is like a dream come true. If given the opportunity to make my Test debut, I am looking forward to picking five wickets including that of Ben Stokes and Joe Roots. Taking five wickets in the opening Test is all I have been dreaming of since I received the news of my inclusion in the Test squad.”

Abrar added that he would make his best efforts to bowl at a teasing line and length to trouble the opponent batsmen. “I am hopeful that if I succeed in making the best use of my abilities, I will be in a position to pick up five wickets,” he said.

Thirty-year-old pacer Mohammad Ali, who has also received his first call for the national team, said it was nothing less than a dream come true.

“I had lost the hope but the call was a pleasant surprise for me. It is nothing less than a dream come true.”

Commenting on his abilities as a pace bowler, he said for a pacer it was important to have swing with speed.

“Speed is one thing but the pacer must be having swing to succeed at international level. I am picking up wickets at domestic level with speed backed by swing. If given the opportunity, I would make sure that I justify my selection. As a pace bowler you also require patience and accuracy to put batsmen under pressure.”

He rated Shoaib Akhtar, Darryl Steyn and Shane Bond as the best pace bowlers.

“They were the best in the art of fast bowling. I am really impressed with their style of fast bowling.”

Ali added that he had the experience of playing on every kind of pitch. “I have considerable experience of bowling at every kind of pitch including the grassy and dead pitches.”

Pakistan cricketers trained almost five hours during two different sessions at the Islamabad Club Cricket Ground Friday. Captain Babar Azam had an extensive net practice with other leading batsmen were also seen making the best use of sunny weather.

The team will continue training at the newly-raised facility for the next couple of days before moving to Pindi Stadium from Monday onward.