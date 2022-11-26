IJI to join Imran’s ‘azadi march’ today

LAHORE:Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI), an alliance of several religious parties, has announced to join the Haqiqi Azadi March of Imran Khan from today (Saturday).
While talking to media on Friday, president of IJI and markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer said the central executive council had already decided in its meeting on November 20 last to join Imran Khan’s azadi march.
The meeting, he said, observed that Imran Khan had been striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state in the light of the Constitution of Pakistan, Quran and Sunnah to achieve real freedom from the oppressive forces.
He said IJI had given instructions to all the officials, Mashaikhs and workers in the four provinces to join the march. IJI Central Secretary General Professor Adnan Faisal, Punjab President Mian Muhammad Asghar, Allama Fayyaz Ahmad Salafi and large number of workers were also present.
LAHORE:The 4th one-day international symposium in connection with “World Fisheries Day” was observed at University...
LAHORE:An open-mic debate was held at the Government College University Lahore on Thursday where youth overwhelmingly...
LAHORE:An important "Artiste Support Fund Committee" meeting was held at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. The Punjab...
LAHORE:A seminar on “State of Open and Transparent Budgeting in Pakistan” was held on Friday. The moot was...
LAHORE:Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal’s message and his teachings can prove to be a guiding principles for the Pakistani...
LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has directed the Environment Protection Department to finalise the...
Comments