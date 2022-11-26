Islamabad : The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) formalises Student Council 2022-23 in an effort to regularising the student body representatives and to encourage Millennials to become responsible pupil and citizen at TMUC, Sector H-11/4 here, says a press release.

Ambassador of Poland in Pakistan Maciej Pisarski graced the occasion as chief guest. Proud parents of the elected members were also present at the occasion as the Ambassador of Poland administered the oath after awarding the council sashes to the student council which they received with immense pride and fervour.

Speaking at the occasion, Executive Director The Millennium Education Group Anna Faisal urged the students to remain focused on their studies as they deliver on their council roles while representing TMUC and their country responsibly and upholding the institution’s values.

TMUC students vowed under oath that they would faithfully execute their duties as members of the student council and devote themselves to the serious pursuit of knowledge and truth to become contributing members of the society and humanity at large. Addressing on the occasion, chief guest Ambassador Maciej Pisarski, emphasised on the importance of leadership and council representing the institution. He also appreciated the brilliant students selected as council representatives, urged them to become responsible youth ambassadors and assume their leadership roles to make a revolutionary change in TMUC as well as Pakistan. He appreciated the students while commending the TMUC leadership for providing the students with the right academic atmosphere, opportunities, and mentorship.

The student council provides support to TMUC students in student-related matters including academic, personal and social affairs. Also the council works in collaboration to provide students with opportunities that enrich their experience through student-led extracurricular activities and volunteering. TMUC firmly believes in the ideology of nurturing forward-thinking and organized future leaders by equipping them with the best of analytical abilities and interpersonal skills required for facing global challenges.