Orphan child rises to CJCSC office

ISLAMABAD: It is Pakistan Army’s discipline that helped an orphan child, now General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, grow to eventually become Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee .

Gen Mirza got the address of his unit registered in place of his house address during the PMA long course. He was 8 when his father passed away. His mother brought him up him and looked after his schooling.

General Mirza has no blood relations in the world. He was born at Malhal Mughlan, a village in District Chakwal. Before he got young, his parents had died. He then continued his studies with devotion. He has no sibling alive.

He joined service in 1987. He will take over as the 18th CJCSC on Sunday when Gen Nadeem Raza retires.