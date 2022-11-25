ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday declared the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order to inform former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz 10 days before his arrest in the clean water, Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means case null and void.
The court held that there was no requirement or condition available in the law for informing an accused before his arrest.
A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), challenging the order of the learned Lahore High Court.
The court disposed of the petition of NAB, after declaring that the order of LHC was ineffective.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to inform former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz 10 days before his arrest in the references filed against him in clean drinking water, assets beyond means as well as Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.
ISLAMABAD: China and Arab nations will hold a milestone summit in Saudi Arabia early next month, setting up the...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day official visit of Turkiye on Friday .The prime...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned as to whether the new Reko Diq project for exploration of mines...
DOHA: A second-half brace by Richarlison, including a stunning overhead scissor kick, gave tournament favourites...
ISLAMABAD: The world media has widely appreciated changes in military command and new appointments in the Armed Forces...
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been given the green signal to travel by the doctors of...
Comments