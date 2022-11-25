Ahsan, Babar set to compete in SAARC Snooker Championship

KARACHI: A three-member Pakistani squad will be flying out to Bangladesh tonight to participate in the second edition of the SAARC Snooker Championship 2022 due to be staged in Dhaka from November 26 to December 1.

According to the details shared by Jawed Karim, President, Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), here on Thursday, cueists Ahsan Ramzan and Babar Masih are being accompanied by manager Naved Kapadia, who will also be one of the officiating referees in the six-day event.

“The trio of Ahsan Ramzan, Babar Masih and Naved Kapadia will land in Dhaka in the wee hours of Friday morning. After some practice at the venue later in the evening, they will be ready for the tournament beginning on Saturday (tomorrow),” the PBSA top official disclosed.

Besides Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh, the teams in what is expected to be a keenly contested tournament are Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The winners will clinch a purse of $4,000 while the runners-up will collect $2,000. The losing semifinalists will get $1,000 each.