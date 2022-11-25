Combative TV host’s party makes breakthrough in Nepal election

KATHMANDU: An anti-establishment television host will win a seat in Nepal´s parliament after his new party tapped into voter discontent towards the Himalayan republic´s elderly leadership, partial election results showed on Thursday.
Rabi Lamichhane, 48, made his name through combative interviews with public officials and hidden-camera stings on corrupt bureaucrats -- populist credentials that channelled anxieties over a teetering economy.
A revolving door of prime ministers -- most serving less than a year -- and a culture of horse-trading fuelled perceptions before the vote that established leaders were out of touch with Nepal´s most pressing problems.
Lamichhane won nearly 60 percent of all ballots cast in his Chitwan constituency, ousting a minister from the ruling Nepali Congress. At least five other candidates from his National Independent Party (NIP) -- formed just five months before the election -- have won their seats, with four others on track to win.
