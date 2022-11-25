MIH forms cancer support group to assist patients

Islamabad : Whilst addressing the launching ceremony of breast cancer awareness at Aiwan-e-Sadr in collaboration with Maroof International Hospital, the First Lady Samina Alvi urged the need to make concerted efforts for forming support groups to help cancer victims, says a press release.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maroof Int’l Hospital (MIH), Haroon Naseer applauded the efforts of the first lady and expressed deep appreciation for the work of Begum Samina Alvi in raising awareness regarding breast cancer.

He remarked that Pakistan does not have support groups and, therefore, a support group programme has been initiated at Maroof Int’l Hospital on that particular subject for supporting cancer patients and their families. A team of doctors, psychologists, cancer survivors and volunteers would arrange sessions with patients to assist them with physical, emotional & psychological trauma, before, during and post-recovery period, he added.

“We are delighted in being involved as one of the stakeholders of breast cancer awareness launching event. It is a privilege for us to contribute in such mandatory awareness session.” He said that Maroof Hospital along with their foreign trained oncologists, pathologists and general surgeons have been regularly organising breast cancer awareness sessions at educational institutions, corporate offices, foreign missions and a range of other organisations with an aim to educate women and empower them in their health care decisions.

Maroof Int’l Hospital’s Kiosk distributed 50% discounted coupons on mammograms valid from 1 Oct to 31 Dec 2022, to men and women of all age and offered the information leaflets regarding self-examination, risk factors and maintaining healthy life style, at Awan-e-Sadr. The hospital also booked free consultation appointments for those who are interested to avail these healthcare services.