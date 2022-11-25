Orientation course at IIU

Islamabad : A five-day long 13th Islamic Orientation Programme for ‘Mudasrisat ul Quran’ (Dawah workers) organised by Dawah Centre for Women (DCW) of Dawah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU) concluded here at the female campus of the university.

The programme was attended by as many as 35 women teachers hailing from different cities of the country. Vice President female campus Dr. Samina Mlik, as a chief guest, addressed the ceremony. She said women can play a pivotal role to eradicate the prevailing unrest in society.

She said women had been given special attributes for dealing with challenges. She said that women were the ones that built a society as a mother. Dr. Faryal Ambreen Incharge DCW presented a detailed report on the occasion in which she apprised about the topics of the lectures and activities held.

She informed that the participants were provided accommodation facilities as well. The participants were trained on the topics such as peaceful coexistence, and interfaith harmony. Dr. Ayaz Afsar, vice president Academics also spoke on the occasion, he hailed the Dawah Acad­emy stating that DCW has been a source of consistent hard work to bring its meaningful and positive impact on the society.