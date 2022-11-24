Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi. Screengrab of a Twitter video

MULTAN: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan will develop so much that the world will be jealous. He said that people would defeat the PMLN badly in the next election. Health cards will be given to the people of Jahanian, he added.

The chief minister announced a number of development schemes, provision of latest medical equipment and upgrade of hospitals in Jahanian, Thatta, Sadiqabad and Khanewal on Wednesday.

The chief minister laid down the foundation stone of 15-km-long bridge and Thatta-Sadiqabad Road to be constructed at a cost of Rs730 million.

Addressing a public meeting in Jahanian, the chief minister promised that ownership rights would be awarded to residents of Katchi Abadis in PP-209 and PP-210. He also announced to provide an MRI machine at Khanewal District Headquarters Hospital and to upgrade Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahanian with 150 beds.

The chief minister also announced degree colleges and children’s hospital at Jahanian and Kacha Khuh. Ambulance services will be provided to 11 primary health centres and 50 water filtration plants to be established in Chakok of Tehsil Jahanian. Speedo bus service will be operated in Jahanian, Thatta and Sadiqabad, he added. The chief minister announced Rs200 million grant for Thatta, Sadiqabad sewerage system. He said the 1122 motorcycle ambulance service will be started soon in Tehsil Jahanian. A free solar water pump will be provided to each farmer with less than 12 hectares of land. He said that all possible measures will be taken to end the miseries and deprivations of Jahanian. He said that 100-km metalled roads would be constructed in PP-209 and PP-210. The teaching of Nazra Quran has been made compulsory from the first class to the fifth class. He announced the establishment of separate campuses of Bahauddin Zakariya University in Jahanian and Kacha Khuh besides the issuance of health cards for the people of Jahanian. On this occasion, MNA Syed Fakhar Imam, MNA Malik Aamir Dogar, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Nawabzada Ayaz Khan Niazi, MPA Faisal Khan Niazi, Khalid Javed Arain and others were present.