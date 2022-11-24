European Parliament website affected by cyberattack

STRASBOURG, France: The European Parliament website was hit by a cyber attack claimed by pro-Russian hackers shortly after lawmakers on Wednesday approved a resolution calling Moscow a “state sponsor of terrorism”, officials said.
“The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility,” the parliament´s president, Roberta Metsola, posted on Twitter. “Our IT experts are pushing back against it and protecting our systems. This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: #SlavaUkraini (Glory to Ukraine).”
Spokesman Jaume Duch said the parliament website had been targeted by a “DDOS attack” designed to force high levels of outside traffic onto the site´s server, disrupting the network. Another source at the parliament, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack was the “most sophisticated in recent history” to target the institution.
The parliament´s website went down shortly after EU lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to recognise Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism” over its attacks on Ukraine. “Today´s attack on the European Parliament´s systems is a warning shot. It is an attack on the democratic heart of Europe,” said German MEP Rasmus Andresen.
KABUL: Hundreds of loudspeakers have been installed in the Afghan capital to encourage worshippers to attend prayers,...
WASHINGTON: A record high of nearly 40 million children around the world missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021,...
BEIJING: Schools and businesses closed, restaurants empty, and the fear of being locked down at any moment - the...
THE HAGUE: A deadly Dutch air strike on a civilian compound in Afghanistan in 2007 was unlawful, a court in the...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia´s king has called for royal rulers to meet on Thursday to resolve a political impasse that...
WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sanctions on three Iranian officials on Wednesday for their role in the...
Comments