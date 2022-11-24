PTI urges state minister to ensure uninterrupted gas at homes

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly, Khurrum Sher Zaman, has urged Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik to ensure gas supply for households in Karachi.

The PTI leader also sent a letter to the minister raising concerns about the gas shortage for domestic consumption. Zaman said in his letter that the people of the city are being severely hindered by unannounced and prolonged gas load-shedding while winter is just around the corner.

He said that the decision taken by the allegedly imported government to carry out 16-hour gas load-shedding within the domestic sector in the city has no benefit. “Even when gas is available, nearly every household in Karachi, regardless of locality, is facing very low pressure or no supply at all. This makes it tough to do basic tasks such as cooking and bathing.”

Zaman also mentioned the problems facing the industrial sector in Karachi. The Sui Southern Gas Company has decided to stop supplying gas to the industrial sector. Several industries have received notices of gas closure for up to three months. He questioned the state minister whether or not such a measure would hamper the industrial output at all levels and, thus, economic growth. He urged the minister to look into this critical issue facing the city. He also urged the minister to develop a more equitable plan for the distribution of natural gas.