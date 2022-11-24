Govt to be held responsible for any attack on Imran: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and ex-PM Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Senator Syed Shibli Faraz on Wednesday cautioned that in case of any violence or terror attack on Imran Khan or any other participant of the party’s rallies and protests, the federal government will be held responsible.

Shibli, who posted the Ministry of Interior’s communication of security threats in relation to PTI’s political activities on his Twitter account, wrote, “PTI’s protests and marches are always peaceful as families participate. It is incumbent on the ICT police and administration to provide foolproof security, any violence or terrorist attack on any participant and especially Imran Khan, federal government would be held responsible”.

Apparently, in the backdrop of COAS speech, PTI Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also took to his Twitter handler to write, “Establishment need to realize 66% of Pak population is under 28, growing middle class and internet access has changed ground rule, close door rules have become redundant. Course correction is the way forward, Establishment role is important but sovereignty belongs to the people”.