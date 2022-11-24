Two more members of kidnappers’ ring held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police are conducting raids to arrest more members of a ring after their accomplices disclosed picking up children to sell them only for Rs10,000 in other parts of the country.

Senior police officials said they were cross-checking the statement of the arrested six kidnappers belonging to the family including four women, who said they picked up two young girls from Peshawar in the last almost one month.

The police in Peshawar said they had arrested two members of gypsy families from the outskirts of the city after reports of involvement of a ring in picking up children for selling them for a meagre amount.

“The police are investigating to find about the families of girls which the group said to have kidnapped from Peshawar and later sold them in Punjab. Efforts will also be made to ensure their safe recovery as well as to break the network involved in this heinous crime,” said a source.

A source, however, said there was no report registered with the police about the kidnapping of two young girls from the limits of Badaber Police Station in recent weeks. The alleged kidnappers in their statement said they picked up two girls from Zangli and Speen Jumaat areas within the limits of Badaber Police Station, only in the last one month.

InspectoGgeneral of Ppolice Moazzam Jah Ansari said he had tasked the officers concerned with thoroughly investigating the matter in light of the statements of the held members of the ring.

"Six members of the gang have been arrested already. We are further investigating the matter to lay hand on other members of their ring and recover the girls they said to have kidnapped," Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan told The News. “The videos and statements of the held people in presence of police have scared parents and children as they feel insecure after what the alleged kidnappers said in presence of the Khyber police. If their statement is true and details are found about the girls picked up, then this will help police bust a major network,” a source said.