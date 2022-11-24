Mother of all upsets

In probably the most stunning upset in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia, in only their second victory in a FIFA World Cup ever, beat two-time champions Argentina by two goals to one. The Saudi goal scorers, Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari, have written their names in the history books. The Argentinians are likely sweating bullets after this loss. This is their golden-boy Messi’s last World Cup and they really need to step up their game if they want him to go out a champion.

Abdul Qadir

Turbat