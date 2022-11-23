Sehwan incident: FIR lodged against NHA, Motorway Police officials

SUKKUR: Another First Information Report of the Sehwan tragic incident was registered against NHA and motorway Police officials.

Saddam Phulpoto, a relative of the victims, lodged the FIR at Sehwan Police Station against director NHA south Sindh Abdul Qudoos Shaikh, Assistant Director NHA Akhlaq Hyder Shah, Deputy Director NHA Dadu Zulfiqar Shaikh, Inspector NHA Abid Hussain, DSP Motorway Dadu Israr Ali and Inspector Motorway Police Dadu Syed Sajid Shah.

The complainant maintained that their family members, residents of village Dawood Jo Goth of Khairpur, were travelling in a wagon bearing registration number R-1474, which fell into a deep ditch filled with floodwater near toll plaza Sehwan. The accident claimed 21 lives, including 13 children and 8 women, and rendered 12 others injured. He also maintained in the FIR that there was no warning sign nor safety warnings on the Sehwan Road to prevent any toward incident.