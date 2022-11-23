Saddam praises Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Pakistan’s football star Saddam Hussain on Tuesday lauded the remarkable performances of Saudi Arabia who shocked Argentina in their opening Group C Qatar World Cup.

Saddam, talking to ‘The News’, said, “It is the biggest upset in football history. All credit goes to the Saudi Arabian footballers who held their nerves in the second half and turned the contest around.”

“It is the first time Argentina have lost a World Cup game to an Asian team,” Saddam added.

“The Saudi Arabian football federation’s efforts were seen in their opening match,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia strikers were very impressive as they changed the game with their attacking style,” Sadam added.

“Saudi Arabia defenders played very responsibly too and tackled Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria,” he said.

Saddam also praised Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammad Al-Owais, who saved more than five strikes from Argentina.

He said Saudi Arabia’s French coach Herve Renard is a great professional who knew well how to tackle Argentinian players.