 
close
Wednesday November 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Infant killed in Peshawar firing

By Bureau report
November 23, 2022

PESHAWAR: An infant was killed and his parents sustained injuries in a firing incident in Yakatoot locality on Tuesday.

Reports said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on a couple in Yakatoot locality that injured the woman and her husband while their child was killed after sustaining serious bullet injuries. The police have lodged a case and started an investigation.

Comments