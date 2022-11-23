Infant killed in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: An infant was killed and his parents sustained injuries in a firing incident in Yakatoot locality on Tuesday.
Reports said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on a couple in Yakatoot locality that injured the woman and her husband while their child was killed after sustaining serious bullet injuries. The police have lodged a case and started an investigation.
