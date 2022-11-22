The PIT sit-in in Rawat, Islamabad. Twitter

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not formally sought any formal permission from the Rawalpindi administration and announced staging a sit-in at Faizabad, which connects the federal capital to Rawalpindi and other places, on November 26.

The deputy commissioner was only informed in writing that the party would stage a sit-in at Faizabad on November 26, and party chairman Imran Khan’s helicopter would land at the Parade Ground, from where he would reach Faizabad to lead the long march towards Rawalpindi.

PTI Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) President Ali Nawaz Awan wrote to the Islamabad administration (deputy commissioner) as only intimation about convoys’ and rallies’ arrival. “Through this (letter), I want to intimate that the PTI has announced peaceful public gathering/ sit-in at Faizabad on Saturday, November 26, 2022, for which the rally/ convoys from Islamabad and across Pakistan would be convened to participate in Haqeeqi Azadi March at Faizabad (Rawalpindi),” Ali Nawaz said.

According to the letter, a copy of which is available with this correspondent, Awan requested the administration to grant permission to rallies/ convoys to cross/proceed from different routes of Islamabad to reach Faizabad. He also sought permission, required for placement of helicopter landing and taking off at the Parade Ground till the public gathering/ sit-in is conducted and concluded. “The sit-in is in the supreme and paramount interest of justice, fair play, equity and good conscience,” he said in the letter.

The letter said: “The PTI Islamabad carried out a political rally from Koral Chowk, Islamabad, to Chak Beli Morr, Rawat, Rawalpindi on Nov 18, 2022 to participate in PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March after securing permission; it followed the terms and conditions and showed discipline in accordance with the law,” he informed the deputy commissioner.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary-General Asad Umar held a press conference after PTI Chairman Imran Khan chaired a consultative session to finalise the next strategy of the long march.

Qureshi said Imran Khan would personally arrive in Rawalpindi on Nov 26 to welcome the convoys of the PTI marchers. He asked the party activists to timely reach the venue while those who have accommodation in Rawalpindi should reach in the city on Nov 25. He said arrangements were being made for party workers’ stay in Iqbal Park, Rawalpindi.

Qureshi criticised that legal requirements were not met in the case lodged against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and the FIR was not registered in accordance with the complainant’s request. He said justice could not be served in the presence of the nominated persons in their official posts. “We do not doubt the government of Punjab’s sincerity, but they were helpless,” PTI’s vice chairman said.

Shah Mehmood said Pakistan was facing default risk if early elections were not held. “A strong government is needed [to tackle] challenges that Pakistan is facing,” he added. Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin shed light on the prevailing economic situation of the country.

In response to a question regarding negotiations with the coalition government, the PTI’s leader said that the party hasn’t said “no to talks”, but there should be a purpose to it.

Asad Umar said the PTI was going to hold the largest public gathering in Rawalpindi on Nov 26. He said the PTI supporters would gather at Rawalpindi’s Murree Road on Nov 26 for the resumption of the march. “Pindi and Murree Road have been chosen for people to gather at. “This will be the biggest gathering in the history of Pakistan and will take place on the 26th,” Umar said. He condemned the manhandling of Senator Azam Swati, the assassination of senior journalist Arshad Sharif and a gun attack on Imran Khan. “These three issues raise questions about the state’s system. Those who aren’t making the decision to move toward a new election are national criminals,” he added. Asad Umar said the one-point agenda of the PTI long march was holding of fresh elections.

He also slammed the coalition government for the country’s economic state and said that the economy had shifted on the ventilator. “There is a risk of default. Foreign investments are less than half now,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, in her reaction to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari statement, PTI Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari took to her Twitter account to write, The assassination plot against IK [Imran Khan] now has links beyond Islamabad to London also, but the main actors on the ground overseeing it in Pak still cannot be named in an FIR. So, who is preventing an FIR against Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sana and an officer from being registered? President of Pakistan and Supreme Commander of Armed Forces can be publicly threatened, but no FIR can be registered against the three nominated by former prime minister Imran Khan as being responsible for the assassination attempt on him. Really raises some disturbing questions.