Hospitals to have new cancer equipment

LAHORE: Secretary Department of Specialised Health and Medical Education (SH&ME) Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi presided over a meeting to review the steps taken to purchase new linear accelerators for Mayo Hospital and Jinnah Hospital on Monday.

Special Secretary SH&ME Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, Additional Secretary Procurement, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr Nadeem Hafeez, MS Jinnah Hodpital Dr Amjad, Dr Abrar from Mayo Hospital, Dr Sabahat MS Lady Wellington Hospital and related officers participated.

Additional Secretary Shahida Farrukh, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez and Dr Abrar from Mayo Hospital gave a briefing during the meeting.

The Secretary said that new linear accelerators are being purchased for Mayo Hospital and Jinnah Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients. Complete transparency will be ensured in the process of purchasing new linear accelerators in Mayo Hospital and Jinnah Hospital.

He directed to ensure the rules and regulations in the process of purchasing linear accelerators and said that not even a single penny of the public will be wasted in the purchase of new linear accelerators in Mayo Hospital and Jinnah Hospital.

Government will further decide on the purchase of linear accelerators. After the purchase of new linear accelerators in Mayo Hospital and Jinnah Hospital, cancer patients will get the best treatment facilities. He instructed the administration of Jinnah Hospital to present the details in the Board of Directors.