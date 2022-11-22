Recruitment in Hangu hospital protested

HANGU: The elders and notables on Monday staged a protest against the alleged illegal recruitment at the Type-D Hospital in Doaba and termed it a violation of merit and injustice against the local community.

Staging the protest sit-in outside the Hangu Press Club, the elders, including Shah Mahmood, Umar Ilyas, Muhammad Salim, Rasht Khan, Councillor Naushad Ghani, Malik Naveed and others rejected the recruitment at the hospital in Doaba and announced to stage more protest against the alleged merit violation.

“We had provided 100 kanals of land to the government free of cost for the construction of Type-D Hospital in Doaba but now outsiders have been recruited on 20 posts of Class-IV on a political basis,” one of the elders alleged, adding that the local community was totally ignored despite providing precious land to the government.

The elders alleged that the rights of the local community were being usurped to appease political opportunists but they pledged to struggle for achieving their rights at all costs.They warned the relevant quarters to cancel the recruitment of outsiders and appoint locals to the vacant posts who were eligible for the purpose.