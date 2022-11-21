Imran paid Rs38m for Rs148m gifts: Pildat chief

ISLAMABAD: President and CEO Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat) Ahmed Bilal Mehboob says PTI chief Imran Khan got 160 gifts in three years (2018-21) out of which he retained 55 gifts free of cost and bought 53 as per the value assessed by the government.
In a tweet, he said, “Toshakhana gifts list in ECP order reveals that in 3 yrs (2018-21), @ImranKhanPTI was given 160 gifts of Rs.148m govt-assessed value. He retained 55 gifts free of cost & 53 after paying Rs.37.9m. T. value of gifts retained: Rs.104.78m. Amount paid to Govt:Av 27% of assessed value.”
In another tweet, he said, “7 watches were included among the gifts received by @ImranKhanPTI in 3 yrs (2018-21) with a total assessed value of Rs97.91m. IK retained all these watches after paying retention amount.
The value of these watches constituted 69% of all gifts retained by IK.”
