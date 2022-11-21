Imran put whole country at stake in lust for power: PMLN

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Javed Latif on Sunday said that Imran Khan’s whole politics revolves around him as taking a U-turn from own statement was not a new thing for the PTI chief.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, in lust for power, the chairman PTI had put the whole country ‘at stake.’ To a question, he said the sad firing incident on Imran Khan was condemned by the PDM leaders but there were contradictions in the statements of PTI''s spokespersons regarding the incident that "made the matter suspicious". "Self-proclaimed largest popular party (PTI) of the country lacked narrative and had to resort to lies," he added.